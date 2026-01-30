MAUREEN WAITITU, a single mother of two, gives women tips on rising beyond heartbreak and deadbeat baby daddies - “Stop labelling yourself a failure”







Friday, January 30, 2026 - Influencer Maureen Waititu has shared a powerful message of resilience, urging women not to let heartbreak or deadbeat fathers define the rest of their lives.

In a heartfelt Instagram, Maureen said her words were meant to encourage those who feel stuck because something went wrong or someone hurt them.

“I’m not saying this from a point of privilege, but to encourage so many women and some men who are living in the cage of stuck,” she wrote.

She highlighted how many people remain trapped because they keep focusing on what failed instead of what is still possible.

The mother of two called on women to stop labeling themselves as failures and instead work with whatever little they have.

“Please stop labelling yourself a failure and collect the little you have and work with it,” she urged.

Her message carries extra weight given her own journey.

Maureen is a single mother of two, following her highly publicized breakup with fitness influencer Frankie Just Gym It.

Their relationship and subsequent co‑parenting struggles played out in the public eye, making her story familiar to many Kenyans.

Despite the challenges, she has continued to rebuild her life while raising her sons, embodying the very resilience she now encourages other women to embrace.

She reminded her followers that pain from broken homes, toxic workplaces, or failed relationships should never become permanent identities.

Instead, she encouraged women to release themselves from the “victim” label created by heartbreak, deadbeat fathers, or toxic colleagues.

Maureen emphasized that progress begins when one decides to act, even without perfect conditions.

“Life is so short to fall and stay there,” she said, adding that recovery can be slow but steady.

She believes consistency eventually brings clarity and strength, and one day, women will look back and thank themselves for choosing to move forward instead of giving up.

“One day, you’ll look back and thank yourself for getting unstuck,” she concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST