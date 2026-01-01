MATIANG'I issues plea to Kenyans in New Year Message - "This is the only way to restore good leadership in our beloved country"







Thursday, January 01, 2025 - Jubilee Deputy Party Leader, Fred Matiang’i, has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to prioritize voter registration in 2026.

The former Interior Cabinet Secretary warned that Kenya cannot afford another term under the current administration, stressing that a robust voter turnout in 2027 will be critical for change.

Delivering his New Year message on Thursday, January 1st, Matiang’i called for an immediate nationwide mass registration exercise to ensure no eligible voter is left behind.

He emphasized the need for registration centres in universities and colleges to make it easier for young Kenyans to participate in the democratic process.

“I urge all eligible Kenyans, mainly the youth, to register as voters in large numbers.”

“To facilitate this process, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission must urgently launch a nationwide mass registration exercise,” Matiang’i stated.

Painting a bleak picture of 2025, the United Opposition leader cited rising living costs, deteriorating healthcare, insecurity, and unprecedented school dropouts due to delayed Government funding.

He accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of corruption, inequitable resource allocation, and focusing on “propaganda” rather than tackling unemployment and education.

Matiang’i pledged that the United Opposition will intensify outreach efforts to reassure Kenyans and present an alternative vision amid economic hardships.

“We will only restore good leadership in our beloved country if we garner the requisite numbers at the polling booths in 2027,” he added.

His call comes as opposition forces prepare to challenge President William Ruto’s Government in the next election.

