MATIANG'I issues plea to Kenyans in New Year Message - "This is the only way to restore good leadership in our beloved country"

Thursday, January 01,
2025 - Jubilee Deputy Party Leader, Fred Matiang’i, has called on the
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to prioritize voter
registration in 2026.
The former Interior Cabinet Secretary warned that Kenya
cannot afford another term under the current administration, stressing that a
robust voter turnout in 2027 will be critical for change.
Delivering his New Year message on Thursday, January 1st,
Matiang’i called for an immediate nationwide mass registration exercise to
ensure no eligible voter is left behind.
He emphasized the need for registration centres in
universities and colleges to make it easier for young Kenyans to participate in
the democratic process.
“I urge all eligible Kenyans, mainly the youth, to register
as voters in large numbers.”
“To facilitate this process, the Independent Electoral and
Boundaries Commission must urgently launch a nationwide mass registration
exercise,” Matiang’i stated.
Painting a bleak picture of 2025, the United Opposition
leader cited rising living costs, deteriorating healthcare, insecurity, and
unprecedented school dropouts due to delayed Government funding.
He accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of corruption,
inequitable resource allocation, and focusing on “propaganda” rather than
tackling unemployment and education.
Matiang’i pledged that the United Opposition will intensify
outreach efforts to reassure Kenyans and present an alternative vision amid
economic hardships.
“We will only restore good leadership in our beloved country
if we garner the requisite numbers at the polling booths in 2027,” he added.
His call comes as opposition forces prepare to challenge
President William Ruto’s Government in the next election.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
