Anagula wasichana ndani… Drama as a LUO LADY goes berserk and destroys her husband’s car, claiming he has turned it into a lodging (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, December 31, 2025 - A heated dispute erupted between Lizbella Adhis and her husband, Alfonso Groso, along Karanja Road, Mchanganyiko, Kibra, resulting in the destruction of the couple’s new vehicle.

According to reports, the disagreement stemmed from allegations of infidelity, with claims that the husband was using the Nissan Note (registration KDV) to engage in extramarital affairs.

Overcome by anger, Lizbella reportedly went on to damage the car.

The couple later calmed down and engaged in dialogue, easing tensions, but the damage to the vehicle had already been done.

Alfonso’s brother subsequently reported the incident to the police, who arrived at the scene and took the car to the DC Area Police Station for further investigation.

See photos of the damaged vehicle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST