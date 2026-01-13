“Mashini Yake Haifanyi Kazi”!! LADY seeks spiritual intervention from controversial Prophet JEREMIAH KIOKO! Claims her husband has not “touched her” since February last year (VIDEO)







Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - A woman has sparked online reactions after she went seeking spiritual intervention from controversial city preacher, Prophet Jeremiah Kioko, claiming that her marriage has become unbearable.

In the video, the visibly distressed woman alleges that her husband has been coming home late at night and has not ‘touched her’ since February last year.

“Mashini yake haifanyi kazi,” she lamented, using a colloquial phrase to describe her marital frustrations.

She further claimed that beyond denying her what she described as her “marital rights,” her husband also subjects her to physical abuse, prompting her to seek spiritual help as a last resort.

The woman travelled all the way from Narok to Nairobi to seek spiritual intervention.

During the session, Prophet Kioko is seen handing her a bottle of anointing oil, which he claimed would help resolve her marital problems.

Watch the video>>> below.

Mashini Yake Haifanyi Kazi pic.twitter.com/x2UB742oA1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 13, 2026

