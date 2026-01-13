“Married for two years without ‘MECHI’ - Frustrated Kenyan woman rants about her marriage struggles on social media, contemplates cheating (LOOK)







Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - A frustrated woman has set social media abuzz after openly venting about her marriage struggles in a viral post on Facebook.

In her candid post, she revealed that they have been married for two years but her husband has been avoiding intimacy and she is now contemplating cheating.

She confessed: “I’m tired of begging for affection. Maybe I should just cheat and get it over with.”

Her post didn’t stop there. In another line, she lamented: “He doesn’t even notice me anymore. I feel invisible in my own home.”

The raw admission quickly drew mixed reactions online.

Some sympathized with her pain, pointing out how emotional neglect can push even the most committed partners to the edge.

Others urged her to seek communication or counseling before making such a drastic move.





