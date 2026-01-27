MARY BIKETI dispels break up rumours with CS OPARANYA - Shares PHOTO with him at his office as she resumes flashy lifestyle







Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - Mary Biketi has moved to dispel rumours of an alleged fallout between her and Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya after sharing a photo of the two together at his office.

The photo, which has since circulated widely on social media, shows Biketi and the CS appearing relaxed and in good spirits.

Many online observers have interpreted the post as a direct response to recent break-up rumours that had fueled speculation.

In recent weeks, Biketi had gone quiet on social media, prompting claims that the relationship may have hit a rough patch.





However, her latest appearance alongside Oparanya appears to have put those claims to rest.

Observers have also noted that Biketi seems to have resumed her flashy lifestyle, with a recent post showcasing her enjoying soft life.

Bibi ya CS. pic.twitter.com/yx2VSYhYYD — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) January 25, 2026

