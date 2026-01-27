BETH WEGNER, the KIKUYU LADY who went viral after being kicked out of her matrimonial Diani home by her German tycoon husband introduces her new mzungu LOVER (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - Beth Wegner, the Kikuyu woman who went viral months ago after publicly documenting her troubled marriage to her German husband, has introduced a new partner on social media.

Beth first came into the public spotlight after sharing videos and posts alleging abuse in her marriage.

In the clips, she claimed her then-husband physically assaulted her and eventually kicked her out of their lavish home in Diani.

She also alleged that despite building wealth together, her husband later moved on with a younger woman.

At the time, Beth appealed for justice and support, with her story drawing widespread sympathy online.





In a new development, Beth has revealed that she has moved on and found love again.

Taking to TikTok, she shared photos of her new partner, a white man, expressing happiness and gratitude after leaving what she described as a toxic marriage.

“Love is beautiful, guys. I am happy that I have found love again. Thank you to my fans who shared my pain when I really needed someone to cry to. God bless you. Much love,” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST