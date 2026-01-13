Kenyan LADY’s hilarious post on how married women are suffering in the bedroom goes viral - “No wonder marriages are collapsing” (LOOK)







Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has lit up social media after ranting about why most women nowadays are no longer interested in marriage.

In the viral Facebook post, she paints a gloomy picture of marital life, especially in the bedroom, accusing Kenyan men - particularly Kikuyu men - of being nonchalant and lacking effort.

She hilariously describes how women suffer in silence and concludes that this lack of emotional and physical connection is why many marriages are collapsing.

The post has sparked widespread debate, with many praising her boldness and others calling for deeper conversations around intimacy and mutual satisfaction in relationships.

Read the post below.





