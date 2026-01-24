Citizen TV’s JAMILA MOHAMED opens up on secret health struggle that has seen her undergo 8 surgeries in 4 years - “I Knew theatre nurses by name”







Saturday, January 24, 2026 - Citizen TV presenter, Jamila Mohamed, has opened up about a deeply personal health journey she has quietly battled for the past four years.

In an emotional Instagram post, the celebrated journalist revealed that she has undergone multiple surgeries and spent significant time in hospital, all while maintaining her public career with grace and composure.

Jamila shared that she has been living with a medical condition that required her to be admitted eight times for surgical procedures.

Reflecting on the long and exhausting journey, Jamila expressed a mix of relief and hope, noting that her most recent procedure may finally bring the ordeal to an end.

“For the past four years, I have been bettling a condition for which I have been admitted eight times for surgeries. (I knew the names of the theatre nurses!”

“The last procedure (hopefully) has been done.”

She thanked the medical teams who took care of her, and extended heartfelt appreciation to her employers, colleagues, friends, and family for their unwavering support throughout the years.

Jamila also added a touch of humour to her post, saying she hopes her next hospital visit will simply be to exchange greetings rather than for treatment.

“I am grateful to the doctors and nurses who have stood by me all through. I promise the next time I pass by hospitalini will be for salamu tu!”

Closing her message, the veteran broadcaster expressed deep spiritual gratitude, acknowledging the strength and kindness she has experienced along the way.

“Alhamdullilah for everything. Alhamdullilah for amazing bosses and colleagues, Alhamdullilah for kind friends and Alhamdullilah for a beautiful supportive family,” she wrote.





