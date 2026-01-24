Citizen TV’s JAMILA MOHAMED opens up on secret health struggle that has seen her undergo 8 surgeries in 4 years - “I Knew theatre nurses by name”

Saturday, January 24,
2026 - Citizen TV presenter, Jamila Mohamed, has opened up about a deeply
personal health journey she has quietly battled for the past four years.
In an emotional Instagram post, the celebrated journalist
revealed that she has undergone multiple surgeries and spent significant time
in hospital, all while maintaining her public career with grace and composure.
Jamila shared that she has been living with a medical
condition that required her to be admitted eight times for surgical procedures.
Reflecting on the long and exhausting journey, Jamila
expressed a mix of relief and hope, noting that her most recent procedure may
finally bring the ordeal to an end.
“For the past four years, I have been bettling a condition
for which I have been admitted eight times for surgeries. (I knew the names of
the theatre nurses!”
“The last procedure (hopefully) has been done.”
She thanked the medical teams who took care of her, and
extended heartfelt appreciation to her employers, colleagues, friends, and
family for their unwavering support throughout the years.
Jamila also added a touch of humour to her post, saying she
hopes her next hospital visit will simply be to exchange greetings rather than
for treatment.
“I am grateful to the doctors and nurses who have stood by
me all through. I promise the next time I pass by hospitalini will be for salamu
tu!”
Closing her message, the veteran broadcaster expressed deep
spiritual gratitude, acknowledging the strength and kindness she has
experienced along the way.
“Alhamdullilah for everything. Alhamdullilah for amazing bosses and colleagues, Alhamdullilah for kind friends and Alhamdullilah for a beautiful supportive family,” she wrote.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments