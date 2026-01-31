DRAMA as LADY attempts to take herself to ‘Sayuni’ after catching her boyfriend cheating on her with her best friend (VIDEO)

Saturday, January 31, 2026 - Tenants at a city
apartment were left shaken after a woman was rescued while attempting to take
her own life.
According to reports, the woman discovered that her
boyfriend was having an affair with her close friend, a revelation that deeply
upset her.
Witnesses say she packed her belongings before attempting to
jump through a window, threatening to harm herself.
A video circulating online shows concerned neighbours and
tenants trying to calm her down.
Their quick intervention prevented her from ending her life.
The woman was later assisted to safety.
Yesterday I was minding my own business at my humble hacienda, Kinui, peacefully negotiating with a cup of KC ginger, then kidogo kidogo I hear nduru za kuaminika outside. I rushed to the scene only to find daughter of Agrippina shuwiing at the window like a rejected curtain,… pic.twitter.com/xnY4J9eitt— George T. Diano (@georgediano) January 31, 2026
