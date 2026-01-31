DRAMA as LADY attempts to take herself to ‘Sayuni’ after catching her boyfriend cheating on her with her best friend (VIDEO)



Saturday, January 31, 2026 - Tenants at a city apartment were left shaken after a woman was rescued while attempting to take her own life.

According to reports, the woman discovered that her boyfriend was having an affair with her close friend, a revelation that deeply upset her.

Witnesses say she packed her belongings before attempting to jump through a window, threatening to harm herself.

A video circulating online shows concerned neighbours and tenants trying to calm her down.

Their quick intervention prevented her from ending her life.

The woman was later assisted to safety.

Watch the video>>> below

