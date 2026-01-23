Man stuns netizens after revealing his ‘çrazy’ baby mama is now his “sister” - “I can’t go home because she’s still living with my mom”

Friday, January 23,
2026 - A viral Facebook post has sparked laughter and disbelief after one
user shared his bizarre post-breakup experience.
Responding to another user who asked: “Ever dated a psycho 💔? Share
your experience 💔😢”,
Lucky dropped a jaw-dropping comment.
“We broke up with my baby mama but she's still staying with
my Mom as we speak,” he wrote.
“She's now my sister 😲 and I can't visit my
mom because of her presence.”
His confession has caused a buzz on social media leaving netizens equally shocked and bemused over the baby mama’s audacity.
