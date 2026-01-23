Man stuns netizens after revealing his ‘çrazy’ baby mama is now his “sister” - “I can’t go home because she’s still living with my mom”







Friday, January 23, 2026 - A viral Facebook post has sparked laughter and disbelief after one user shared his bizarre post-breakup experience.

Responding to another user who asked: “Ever dated a psycho 💔? Share your experience 💔😢”, Lucky dropped a jaw-dropping comment.

“We broke up with my baby mama but she's still staying with my Mom as we speak,” he wrote.

“She's now my sister 😲 and I can't visit my mom because of her presence.”

His confession has caused a buzz on social media leaving netizens equally shocked and bemused over the baby mama’s audacity.





