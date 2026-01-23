Content creator LYDIA WANJIRU explains how her KIKUYU body structure forced her to undergo surgery to enhance her confidence - “There was no other way out”







Friday, January 23, 2026 - Content creator, Lydia Wanjiru, has candidly shared her journey of body transformation, revealing that she underwent a full cosmetic makeover after losing 34kgs.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, January 23rd, 2026, Lydia explained that her natural Kikuyu body structure made it difficult to achieve the results she desired through diet and exercise alone.

“I didn’t take a shortcut, I took care of myself,” she emphasized.

She revealed that certain areas of her body simply could not respond to workouts.

“That lower tummy that gym and diet can’t fix? My doctors removed almost 2kgs of it,” she said, explaining that the tummy tuck procedure helped eliminate excess skin left behind after significant weight loss.

“With my original Kikuyu appearance, there was no other way out,” she added.

She described the surgeries as carefully planned steps that allowed her to reshape her body safely and regain confidence.

She also disclosed the financial investment involved.

“The surgeries alone cost between Ksh1 million and Ksh1.2 million. The full amount rises to about Ksh1.8 million when pre-operation and post-operation care are included”

