Man shares his uncle's bizarre demand after requesting him for 500K to start a business – "Before I give you the money, we must….” (SCREENSHOT)







Friday, January 09, 2026 - A man has stirred online buzz after posting screenshots of a conversation with his uncle, in which he requested financial support to kickstart a business venture.

The exchange, shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user, shows the nephew requesting 500k to launch a venture.

What began as a straightforward appeal for family support quickly spiraled into hostility and bizarre demands that left many questioning the uncle’s motives.

Instead of encouragement, the uncle lashed out, branding his nephew “very stupid” for only reaching out when in need.

He pressed further, asking, “When last did you check on me that you somehow deem it fit to ask me for money?”

Even after the nephew promised repayment with 20% interest, the uncle’s response shocked readers.

He insisted that before releasing the funds, the two must “have a very good time together.”

When the nephew resisted, asking why he couldn’t simply transfer the money, the uncle replied: “Just have a nice shower and come over quickly.”

