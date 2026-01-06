LADY calls off engagement over husband-to-be’s Facebook comment ‘defending’ cheating (LOOK)







Tuesday, January 06, 2025 - A lady has reportedly returned her engagement ring after discovering a troubling Facebook comment made by her fiancé.

In the viral post, the man claimed that cheating should not end a marriage as long as the husband provides for his family and dismissing women’s concerns as “making something out of nothing.”

The bride-to-be’s elder brother saw the comment, took a screenshot, and advised her to walk away.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions online with some netizens lauding the lady for not ignoring the red flag while others felt she was being petty.





The Kenyan DAILY POST