Man sentenced to 15 years in jail over death of a seven-year-old boy who ate avocado laced with rat poison after shocking concealment plot







Saturday, January 24, 2026 - A Siaya court has sentenced a man to 15 years in prison after he admitted to causing the death of a seven-year-old boy in Onono Village, following a plea bargain that saw his initial murder charge reduced to manslaughter.

The heartbreaking incident, which occurred in December 2024, has left the community shaken and the child’s family deeply traumatized.

According to court records, the accused had prepared two avocados for himself but decided to lace one with rat poison, allegedly to deal with a rodent problem.

He left the fruits on a table and stepped out briefly, only to return and find the young boy - who had been playing nearby - lying on the floor in distress.

Realizing the child had eaten the poisoned fruit, the accused panicked.

Instead of seeking help, he concealed the boy’s body and later hid it inside a soda crate, transporting it on his bicycle before dumping it in a nearby farm.

The child was reported missing shortly after, and the grim discovery followed hours later.

The court noted that the child’s death had caused immense emotional and psychological suffering to the family.

A probation report also revealed rising hostility within the village, with residents expressing anger and fear over the accused’s actions.

The report further indicated that the man had allegedly issued threats from custody, vowing to burn the family’s home once released - an alarming detail that strengthened the case for a custodial sentence.

In delivering the ruling, the judge emphasized the need for deterrence, rehabilitation, and community protection, noting that while manslaughter can attract a life sentence, a 15-year term was appropriate given the circumstances.

The sentence will run from December 11th, 2024, the date of the accused’s arrest.

