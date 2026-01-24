Detectives arrest suspects behind phone theft in Nairobi - The stolen phones are sneaked out and sold in the black market in Uganda (PHOTOs)







Saturday, January 24, 2026 - Following public outcry from city dwellers over increased cases of mobile phone snatching and theft, a multi-agency team led by the DCI’s Operation Support Unit (OSU) mounted an intelligence-led operation in various parts of the city.

During the operation, seven individuals suspected of masterminding the crime and trading the phones on the black market were arrested, and recoveries of 150 assorted mobile phones, 16 tablets, and six laptops from different locations across Nairobi were registered.

Among those arrested was Nambajwe Zaina alias Aisha Nalubanga alias Zainab, a Ugandan national arrested in Shauri Moyo, where detectives recovered 75 mobile phones packed in sealed boxes and two laptops from her residence.

Investigations established that she acts as the link between receivers in Kenya and buyers in Uganda, working closely with several accomplices, among them Kalyowo Sam, who was also arrested in Shauri Moyo.

Further arrests were made in the city centre, where James Mwangi Gachoka was arrested at his shop at Tusker House along Ronald Ngala Street.

Detectives recovered 16 tablets and 19 mobile phones from the premises.

At Kangemi Bus Station, Samuel Sifuna Simiyu, a loader at Starways Express, was also arrested for facilitating the movement of the consignments through selected drivers.

In Ngumba Estate, Abonyo Adhiambo Mourine was arrested with two phones and two laptops, while additional phone components were recovered from her shop, Jamki Accessories, along Tom Mboya Street.

In Thome Estate, Kelvin Kuria Wanjeri was arrested after 46 assorted mobile phones were recovered from his residence.

Meanwhile, Mike Ngugi Mwaura was arrested at a garage along Chogoria Road in the Industrial Area, where detectives recovered eight mobile phones and a laptop from his motor vehicle.

Notably, several recovered phones had their operating systems interfered with through flashing or factory resets, while others were dismantled and sold as spare parts.

Detectives have already traced one rightful owner, Edna Wambui, a resident of Ngando in Dagoretti, whose phone was stolen while she was serving customers at the market. She has since positively identified her device and recorded a statement.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) remains steadfast in its commitment to dismantling black-market networks and curbing phone snatching and related crimes across Kenyan towns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST