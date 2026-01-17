JALANG’O’s alleged side chick, EVE MUNGAI, tells off body transformation critics - “You Do Not Get to Choose What Version of Me You Like” (PHOTOs)







Saturday, January 17, 2026 - Digital content creator, Eve Mungai, has clapped back at critics who have been questioning her recent body transformation.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, January 17th, 2026, the outspoken YouTuber addressed her struggle to gain weight while firmly dismissing those who insist she should return to her former petite size.

“You do not get to choose what version of me you like; you will prefer whatever body I decide to have because this is my world, not yours,” she wrote.

Eve doubled down with another unapologetic statement: “And if that bothers you, that’s your problem and not mine.”

Her fiery response comes just weeks after she opened up about her fitness journey.

On December 11th, 2025, Eve revealed that she had been consistently hitting the gym since October.

“This is the 3rd month now; I started on October 6th, and I love it here. Current weight is 62kgs - the heaviest I have ever been - but yeah, I wouldn’t want to lose or gain,” she posted alongside a glowing gym selfie.

The transformation coincides with Eve’s return after an eight‑month hiatus from content creation.

In August 2025, she opened up about burnout, creative fatigue and personal challenges that forced her to step away at the peak of her career.

“After five years of the same routine, I finally got tired! I realised I had lost myself chasing the bag, chasing people’s dreams and not my own.”

“I took some time off to rediscover Eve,” she explained during a Q&A with fans.

