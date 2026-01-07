Keroche heiress, ANERLISA MUIGAI, turns into a con woman after falling in love with jailbird JOE KARIUKI- A lady storms her office after being defrauded through overseas job scam (VIDEO)

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 - Keroche Breweries heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has found herself on the spot after a woman stormed her office demanding a refund of Ksh 280,000, claiming she was allegedly duped in an overseas job recruitment deal linked to Anerlisa’s agency.
In a video circulating online, the visibly frustrated woman
is seen confronting staff at the company, alleging that she paid the money in the
hope of securing a job abroad, only for the agency to take her “round in
circles” without delivering the promised opportunity.
She now wants her money refunded.
According to the complainant, repeated attempts to get
answers from the firm were unsuccessful, prompting her to publicly confront the
management.
The incident has reignited scrutiny around the business
dealings associated with Anerlisa, especially following public speculation
about the influence of her boyfriend, Joe Kariuki, who previously served a jail
term in Tanzania over fraud-related offences.
