Keroche heiress, ANERLISA MUIGAI, turns into a con woman after falling in love with jailbird JOE KARIUKI- A lady storms her office after being defrauded through overseas job scam (VIDEO)







Wednesday, January 7, 2026 - Keroche Breweries heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has found herself on the spot after a woman stormed her office demanding a refund of Ksh 280,000, claiming she was allegedly duped in an overseas job recruitment deal linked to Anerlisa’s agency.

In a video circulating online, the visibly frustrated woman is seen confronting staff at the company, alleging that she paid the money in the hope of securing a job abroad, only for the agency to take her “round in circles” without delivering the promised opportunity.

She now wants her money refunded.

According to the complainant, repeated attempts to get answers from the firm were unsuccessful, prompting her to publicly confront the management.

The incident has reignited scrutiny around the business dealings associated with Anerlisa, especially following public speculation about the influence of her boyfriend, Joe Kariuki, who previously served a jail term in Tanzania over fraud-related offences.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST