Former Malava MP INJENDI MALAVA’s son, RYAN, marries his fiancé at AG’s office after RUTO challenged him to find a wife during his dad’s burial (PHOTOs)







Monday, January 12, 2026 - Ryan Malava, son of the late Malava MP, Injendi Malava, has tied the knot with his fiancé at the Attorney General’s office, following a challenge from President William Ruto to find a wife during his father’s burial.

The wedding took place in a private ceremony at the AG’s office, with close family and friends in attendance.

Photos circulating online show the newlyweds celebrating the union.

Sharing the photos on social media, Ryan wrote, “Fri 09th January 2026 . And now…. Mr. & Mrs. Injendi .Mark 10:9 “Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate”.