Lonely KIKUYU MUMAMA takes to social to look for a husband in viral video - Niko ready “kumheshimu na kumu-serve chakula vizuri” (VIDEO)







Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - A middle-aged Kikuyu woman, popularly known as Mumama, has gone viral after posting a video declaring that she is tired of being single and is now looking for a husband.

In the video, she begins by saying: “Natafuta mwanaume wa kunioa. Mwenye atanipenda vizuri. Hapo kwa upendo sana. Atanieka maisha mazuri na nitamueshimu.”

She continues, stressing her readiness to respect and serve her future husband:

“Niko ready kumueshimu. Niko ready kuamka mara yote ataniita usiku. Nitakuserve chakula vizuri as my husband.”

She also clapped back at women who advise her to embrace single life, insisting that she’s tired of loneliness and determined to find a man:

“Na muwache kuniambia niishi single, nimechoka ndio maana natafuta mtu.”

Her candid appeal has stirred mixed reactions online.

Some lauded her boldness, praising her for openly expressing what many women feel but rarely say.

Critics, however, accused her of desperation, speculating that she may have turned down suitors during her younger years and is now regretting it.

Watch the video>>> below

She wants a husband! pic.twitter.com/3rvWYXeyK5 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) January 26, 2026

