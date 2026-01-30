This VIDEO of well-endowed Somali LADY shaking her jaw-dropping ‘assets’ has caused commotion on social media - ‘Nyash is for Abdallah”







Friday, January 30, 2026 - A viral video of a curvy Somali woman letting loose on the dance floor has taken social media by storm, challenging stereotypes and sparking lively conversations.

Somali women are often perceived as reserved, but this clip shows a different side - fun, carefree and full of energy.

In the video, the lady is seen dancing playfully at what appears to be a house party, leaving onlookers stunned by her boldness.

Her moves radiate confidence and joy, proving there’s more behind the hijab than meets the eye.

At one point, a cheeky man tries to join her performance, but the crowd quickly holds him back, allowing her to remain the star of the moment.

The clip has lit up social media, with netizens both amused and impressed by the unexpected energy and boldness.

Watch the video>>> below.

