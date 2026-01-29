Leaked PHOTO of OKETCH SALAH meeting influencers to launch online war against WINNIE ODINGA - Money has been ‘poured’ to attack WINNIE







Thursday, January 29, 2026 - A leaked photo showing controversial political operative, Oketch Salah, meeting a group of X (formerly Twitter) influencers has ignited debate online, with claims that the meeting was part of a coordinated digital campaign targeting Winnie Odinga, daughter of the late ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

The photo, which has been circulating widely on social media, has fueled allegations that Salah is mobilising influencers to mount what critics describe as an online offensive against Winnie following her recent television interview.

Winnie, speaking on Citizen TV, openly criticised Salah, accusing him of exploiting her father’s death for political relevance.

She dismissed claims that Salah was close to the Odinga family and went as far as likening his behaviour to that of “a mad man,” remarks that quickly went viral.

Shortly after the interview, a section of X influencers began launching sustained attacks against Winnie, prompting speculation that the criticism was coordinated.

See a leaked photo of Oketch Salah and the influencers, who have been attacking Winnie.

The Kenyan DAILY POST