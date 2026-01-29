Former KTN news anchor, ANNE NGUGI, painfully recounts how a family member blamed her for her daughter’s disability - “It Has Not Been an Easy Journey”







Thursday, January 29, 2026 - Former KTN news anchor, Anne Ngugi, has shared a deeply personal journey of raising her daughter, Angel, who was born with congenital hydrocephalus - a condition caused by fluid build‑up in the brain.

Doctors initially warned that Angel might not survive or live with full mobility and vision.

Defying those grim predictions, Angel has blossomed into a gifted gospel singer who champions self‑acceptance and inspires many with her resilience.

During an interview with a local media house, Anne recalled the painful stigma she endured as a young mother.

“People would talk about you from home to everywhere.”

“You have to carry all that as a mother and a caregiver and still tell this girl that she is beautiful.”

“It has not been an easy journey, and I am really proud of what I have heard here today.”

“Sometimes the physical pain that we go through actually graduates us to be better and considerate people,” she said.

Anne revealed she had separated from Angel’s father before the birth, navigating pregnancy and early motherhood largely alone.

“I remember an auntie who came visiting our village.”

“When she saw my child, she said, ‘Oh my God, this could be because you gave birth to a child out of wedlock.’ So you can imagine if you are surrounded by such people, what would happen to you.”

Despite the heartbreak, Anne nurtured Angel with love and encouragement.

Over the years, Angel has achieved remarkable milestones, including winning a prestigious UK award in 2019 and celebrating her 20th birthday in 2024 - marking two decades of triumph over adversity.

Anne continues to celebrate her daughter’s progress, urging others to embrace challenges with courage and compassion.





