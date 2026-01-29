How a KIKUYU woman and her KISII husband stole over Ksh 22 Million from National Oil Corporation of Kenya - They formed briefcase companies and ‘supplied air’

Thursday, January 29, 2026 - Detectives from the Investigations Bureau (IB) attached to the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum have today arraigned a husband and wife, along with an accomplice, for their involvement in a fraudulent scheme that led to the misappropriation of Sh22,151,983 from the National Oil Corporation of Kenya.
Their
arrest and subsequent arraignment follows a complaint from the National Oil
Corporation, about theft and misappropriation of substantial funds belonging to
the corporation.
Investigations
were immediately launched, and it was revealed that Gladys Kahaki Njubi, a
former Assistant Accountant at the National Oil Corporation, was the mastermind
behind these fraudulent activities.
She
conspired with her husband, Griffin Nyakang’o Omwenga, and a third accomplice,
Nehemia Onyunge Kibegwa, leading to the misappropriation of millions of
shillings before resigning from her position.
Digging
deeper, detectives uncovered that Griffin had established five companies:
Zoccom Enterprises Limited, Eceny Ventures Limited, Earthcare Supplier
Services, Sparktec Ventures Limited, and Jaffer Petrofill Africa Limited.
Shockingly,
these companies, which had neither bid for any services nor conducted any
business with the National Oil Corporation, received nearly Sh22 million for
purported services that were never rendered.
Gladys,
in her role as the Assistant Payable Accountant, was responsible for processing
payments at the corporation.
To
conceal the connection to her husband's businesses, she cunningly utilised
authentic documents from legitimate companies contracted by the National Oil
Corporation, ensuring that the names of her husband's companies remained
undetected by signatories.
Nehemia
Onyunge Kibegwa, the third suspect and director of Kensons Constructions
Limited, also benefitted from this elaborate scheme, receiving millions of
shillings despite having no prior bidding or engagement with the National Oil
Corporation.
Upon
completion of the investigation, the case file was forwarded to the Office of
the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).
After
review, the ODPP concurred with the investigators' recommendations to charge
the three with conspiracy to defraud, theft by servant, forgery, and possession
of proceeds of crime, among other offences.
In a
swift response, the three suspects were arrested on January 28th,
2026, and detained at Akila Police Station. Today, they were brought before the
Kibera Law Courts, where they pleaded not guilty to the charges.
They
were remanded pending a bond ruling scheduled for 4th February,
2026.
This case underscores the DCI’s commitment to combating corruption, enforcing accountability, and safeguarding public resources by ensuring all offenders face justice.
