How a KIKUYU woman and her KISII husband stole over Ksh 22 Million from National Oil Corporation of Kenya - They formed briefcase companies and ‘supplied air’







Thursday, January 29, 2026 - Detectives from the Investigations Bureau (IB) attached to the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum have today arraigned a husband and wife, along with an accomplice, for their involvement in a fraudulent scheme that led to the misappropriation of Sh22,151,983 from the National Oil Corporation of Kenya.

Their arrest and subsequent arraignment follows a complaint from the National Oil Corporation, about theft and misappropriation of substantial funds belonging to the corporation.

Investigations were immediately launched, and it was revealed that Gladys Kahaki Njubi, a former Assistant Accountant at the National Oil Corporation, was the mastermind behind these fraudulent activities.

She conspired with her husband, Griffin Nyakang’o Omwenga, and a third accomplice, Nehemia Onyunge Kibegwa, leading to the misappropriation of millions of shillings before resigning from her position.

Digging deeper, detectives uncovered that Griffin had established five companies: Zoccom Enterprises Limited, Eceny Ventures Limited, Earthcare Supplier Services, Sparktec Ventures Limited, and Jaffer Petrofill Africa Limited.

Shockingly, these companies, which had neither bid for any services nor conducted any business with the National Oil Corporation, received nearly Sh22 million for purported services that were never rendered.

Gladys, in her role as the Assistant Payable Accountant, was responsible for processing payments at the corporation.

To conceal the connection to her husband's businesses, she cunningly utilised authentic documents from legitimate companies contracted by the National Oil Corporation, ensuring that the names of her husband's companies remained undetected by signatories.

Nehemia Onyunge Kibegwa, the third suspect and director of Kensons Constructions Limited, also benefitted from this elaborate scheme, receiving millions of shillings despite having no prior bidding or engagement with the National Oil Corporation.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

After review, the ODPP concurred with the investigators' recommendations to charge the three with conspiracy to defraud, theft by servant, forgery, and possession of proceeds of crime, among other offences.

In a swift response, the three suspects were arrested on January 28th, 2026, and detained at Akila Police Station. Today, they were brought before the Kibera Law Courts, where they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were remanded pending a bond ruling scheduled for 4th February, 2026.

This case underscores the DCI’s commitment to combating corruption, enforcing accountability, and safeguarding public resources by ensuring all offenders face justice.



