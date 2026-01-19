YY COMEDIAN caught in love triangle as anonymous LADY claims he wants her to dump ‘Mhesh’ for marriage (SCREENSHOT)







Monday, January 19, 2026 - Kenyan comedian and content creator, YY Comedian, has found himself at the center of fresh gossip after an anonymous woman claimed she has been romantically involved with him.

The allegations surfaced through a screenshot shared anonymously online, which YY himself reposted on his Instagram page.

In the post, the woman alleged that she has been dating the comedian for nearly three months but is unsettled by his behavior.

She claims YY refuses to let her touch his phone, yet constantly pushes for marriage.

The situation, she confessed, has left her confused about their future.

Adding more spice to the drama, the woman admitted that she is also seeing another man - whom she described as financially supportive and attentive to her needs.

“I love YY, but at the same time I have this mwesh who does everything for me,” she wrote.

However, YY has brushed off the claims with humor and sarcasm.

In his response, he questioned whether the real issue was his phone, the other man, or marriage itself.

“Wakenya mumeshaanza kuwa wenda wazimu sindio, shida ni simu, mwesh, ama marriage?” he posted.





