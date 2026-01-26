Late marathoner KELVIN KIPTUM’s father curses his wife, ASENATH - Claims she took all his properties and disappeared (VIDEO)

Monday, January 26, 2026 - The family of the late
marathon world record holder, Kelvin Kiptum, has fallen out publicly
after his father, Samson Cheruiyot, made explosive claims against his
daughter-in-law, Asenath, Kiptum’s widow.
In a video recorded at his late son’s grave, an emotional
Cheruiyot accused Asenath of conspiring with others, including an
influential Government official, to take control of everything left behind by
Kiptum, including assets held overseas.
He claimed that she took the death certificate and
used it to claim ownership of properties through a company that was reportedly
managing the athlete’s finances.
According to Cheruiyot, Asenath has since disappeared
from the family home, leaving him and his wife in distress.
He further alleged that Kiptum’s car has never been
handed over to the family, adding that he and his wife are now living in misery
following the death of their only son.
In the emotional outburst, Cheruiyot was seen cursing
his daughter-in-law, blaming her for the family’s suffering after Kiptum’s
untimely death.
Watch the video>>> below
KELVIN KIPTUM’s father curses his wife, ASENATH pic.twitter.com/Z2yQ4mAnTw— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 26, 2026
