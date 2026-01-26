Late marathoner KELVIN KIPTUM’s father curses his wife, ASENATH - Claims she took all his properties and disappeared (VIDEO)







Monday, January 26, 2026 - The family of the late marathon world record holder, Kelvin Kiptum, has fallen out publicly after his father, Samson Cheruiyot, made explosive claims against his daughter-in-law, Asenath, Kiptum’s widow.

In a video recorded at his late son’s grave, an emotional Cheruiyot accused Asenath of conspiring with others, including an influential Government official, to take control of everything left behind by Kiptum, including assets held overseas.

He claimed that she took the death certificate and used it to claim ownership of properties through a company that was reportedly managing the athlete’s finances.

According to Cheruiyot, Asenath has since disappeared from the family home, leaving him and his wife in distress.

He further alleged that Kiptum’s car has never been handed over to the family, adding that he and his wife are now living in misery following the death of their only son.

In the emotional outburst, Cheruiyot was seen cursing his daughter-in-law, blaming her for the family’s suffering after Kiptum’s untimely death.

