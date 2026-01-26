Drunk motorist’s Toyota Harrier torched along Thika Road after the driver knocked down and killed a boda boda rider (VIDEO)







Monday, January 26, 2026 - Chaos erupted along Thika Road on Sunday night after a group of irate boda boda riders torched a Toyota Harrier following a tragic road accident that claimed the life of one of their own.

According to eyewitnesses, the motorist was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he knocked down a boda boda rider, killing him on the spot before fleeing the scene and abandoning the vehicle.

Moments later, angry riders and members of the public surrounded the deserted car and set it ablaze, reducing it to ashes.

The vehicle, estimated to be worth about KSh 3.5 million, was completely destroyed.

Drunk Motorist's Ksh 3.5 million Harrier torched along Thika Road after the driver knocked down and killed a boda boda rider pic.twitter.com/3dtaP3UJGK — HOTSOURCE.. (@MotoMushene) January 26, 2026

