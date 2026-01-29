Late BETTY BAYO and KANYARI’s daughter, SKY, blasts Kenyans asking whether she has boyfriend or ready for marriage (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 29, 2026 - Sky Victor Kanyari, daughter of controversial Preacher Pastor Kanyari and the late gospel singer, Betty Bayo, has had enough of netizens prying into her personal life.

During a recent live Q&A session with fans, Sky grew visibly frustrated after one follower asked whether she was single, dating or even ready for marriage.

She didn’t mince her words, making it clear that romance is the last thing on her mind right now.

In fact, she angrily shut down the fan, stressing that dating - let alone marriage - is not part of her priorities.

In a past session, Sky had already addressed the topic, revealing that she was single and explaining why relationships are not on her radar.

She also shared advice her late mother once gave her:

“There is so much going on in my life for me to start thinking of having a boyfriend.”

“That is the last thing. And even my mum has always been telling me boys will waste your time.”

“And I am listening to her even when she is not here.”

“So I am going to listen to her, because it is a waste of time. I will focus on my content,” she said.

Watch her video>>> below

Sky Victor Kanyari calls out Kenyans for constantly asking whether she has a boyfriend, is single, or ready for marriage. pic.twitter.com/i1FQmbGHzN — Prime Media News (@primemediakenya) January 28, 2026