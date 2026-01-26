Kenyan comedian CRAZY KENNAR cracks up netizens with hilarious skit on campaigning for Presidency in Uganda - MUSEVENI is ruthless (VIDEO)







Monday, January 26, 2026 - Kenyan comedian, Kennedy Odhiambo, better known as Crazy Kennar has once again left fans in stitches after releasing a hilarious skit that dives into the reality of vying for the presidency in Uganda.

Posted on his official social media platforms on Monday, January 26th, 2026, the video has quickly gone viral, sparking conversations across East Africa.

In the clip, Kennar transforms into a Ugandan farmer who abandons banana farming to chase the country’s highest political seat.

Frustrated by rampant unemployment - where even graduates end up as casual labourers - he boldly announces his candidacy.

But almost instantly, chaos erupt. Armed men in uniform storm the scene in a speeding vehicle, knocking down his platform and sending him fleeing.

Whenever he tries to sell his candidacy, armed men appear from nowhere and proceed to clobber him forcing him to abandon his bid.

Fans were quick to note the striking resemblance between Kennar’s skit and real‑life events in Uganda.

Many drew parallels to opposition leader Bobi Wine, whose rallies during the January 15th elections were disrupted by police with teargas and water cannons.

Kennar’s satire cleverly mirrors the struggles faced by Ugandan opposition figures, including veteran politician Dr. Kizza Besigye, who is in detention under trumped up treason charges for opposing Museveni’s despotic regime.

Kennar has once again proven his knack for using humor to highlight serious issues.

WHEN YOU ANNOUNCE YOU ARE RUNNING FOR PRESIDENCY IN UGANDA 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gFigT9NZUH — Crazy Kennar (@crazy_kennar) January 26, 2026

