LADY's bold advice to single LADIES to give married men a chance goes viral - "Polygamy is not a crime" (LOOK)







Monday, January 12, 2026 - Popular social commentator, Aisha Lawal, has ignited heated debate across social media after she advised single women not to dismiss advances from married men too quickly.

In her controversial message, Lawal argued that polygamy should not be viewed as immoral or unlawful, insisting that it is neither a sin nor a crime against humanity.

“That married man might just be your destined husband, think twice before you say NO today sis.”

“POLYGAMY is not a SIN or a CRIME against HUMANITY,” she wrote, sparking outrage and support in equal measure.





