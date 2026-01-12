Proud Kenyan parents gift son brand-new car worth over Ksh 2 million for scoring A plain in KCSE (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Monday, January 12, 2026 - Social media is buzzing after proud Kenyan parents surprised their son with a brand-new Toyota C-HR worth over Ksh 2.2 million to celebrate his stellar KCSE performance.

In the viral video, the jubilant parents are seen handing over the sleek car keys to their equally ecstatic son, showering him with praise for scoring an A (plain).

The lavish gift has sparked admiration and debate online, with many hailing the gesture as a powerful reward for academic excellence.

Education CS, Julius Ogamba, recently announced 1,932 students attained grade A this year, marking a notable rise from 2024’s 1,693.





