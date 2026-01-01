SHOCK at OWUOR’s crusade! Woman dies during Prophet DAVID OWUOR’s hyped ‘miracle crusade’ - Body quietly moved to morgue as claims of police cover-up emerge







Thursday, January 1, 2026 - Unanswered questions surround Prophet David Owuor’s end-of-year crusade at Technology Farm in Nakuru after reports emerged that a woman died during the event, which drew thousands of worshippers.

Sources claim the incident occurred on December 30th, 2025, but was allegedly concealed by church officials.

The woman’s body is said to have been quietly transferred to Egerton Funeral Home in Njoro, instead of a facility within Nakuru West, a move some insiders believe was meant to keep the incident away from public attention.

Further allegations suggest that the death was not recorded at any police station, sparking claims that law-enforcement officers may have been influenced to suppress the matter.

Prophet Owuor arrived in Nakuru on December 29th for a three-day crusade, where he showcased individuals he claimed had received miraculous healings, including people said to have recovered from serious illnesses such as HIV.

