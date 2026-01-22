A jilted woman confesses how she framed her baby daddy with fake defilement charges - He will be released from prison in 2049







Thursday, January 22, 2026 - A woman has sparked outrage online after making a shocking confession detailing how she framed her baby daddy with fake charges, leading to his long-term imprisonment.

In a now-viral social media post, the woman claimed that her baby daddy abandoned her shortly after the birth of their daughter, when the child was barely six months old.

According to her narration, the man resurfaced four years later, seeking to reconnect with both her and their daughter.

However, she rejected his advances and made it clear she did not want him back in her life.

She alleges that shortly after, the man sneaked into her house and took their child without her consent, an act she claims triggered her anger and desperation.

In retaliation, the woman admits she “cooked up a story” and pressed false defilement charges against him, which ultimately led to his arrest, conviction and imprisonment.

The man will remain behind bars until the year 2049.

