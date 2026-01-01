AMEKULA FARE! Man exposes beautiful LADY who blocked him after receiving bus fare for a date - “Shame on you, CAROL!” (PHOTOs)







Thursday, January 1, 2026 - Social media is buzzing after a frustrated man publicly exposed a lady identified as Carol, accusing her of blocking him immediately after he sent her bus fare for a planned date.

According to the man, the two had agreed to meet, but shortly after he sent the money, Carol allegedly disappeared and went silent, before eventually blocking him completely.

Feeling played and embarrassed, the man decided to parade her photos online, warning other men to be cautious and claiming she intentionally “ate the fare” with no intention of showing up.

The Kenyan DAILY POST