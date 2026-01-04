4 thugs cornered and beaten by a mob after using a hired matatu to rob passengers along the Ngara-Gachie route (VIDEO)







Monday, January 19, 2026 - Four men are fighting for their lives after they were severely beaten by members of the public for using a hired matatu to ferry and rob unsuspecting passengers along the Ngara-Gachie route.

According to eyewitness accounts, the suspects had hired the matatu and were posing as a legitimate public service vehicle.

They reportedly picked up passengers along the road before robbing them during the journey.

Trouble began when they picked up several women in Ngara, prompting boda boda riders along the route to grow suspicious of the matatu’s unusual behaviour.

The riders reportedly blocked the vehicle and cornered the suspects.

The four men were subjected to a brutal beating by an angry crowd before police arrived and rescued them from the mob.

They were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, while investigations were launched.

Watch the video>>> below

4 guys had hired this matatu na walikua wanabeba watu kwa barabara then wanawaibia ,so walibeba wamama hapo ngara and on their way to gachie watu wa nduthi waka suspect there is somethkng wrong with that matatu.wakawablock wamepokea kichapo cha umbwa na mwishowe police wakakuja… pic.twitter.com/QLgV8yUnW1 — Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) January 19, 2026

