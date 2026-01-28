“Kitu uko nayo na hutumii peana” - Woman blasts married women who deny their husbands KASUSU in viral video (WATCH)







Wednesday, January 28, 2026 - This video of a woman boldly addressing married women who deny their husbands intimacy caused a buzz on social media.

In the video, captured during a church service, the lady delivers her message with dramatic flair.

“Kitu uko nayo na hutumii, peana,” she declares, sending the congregation into fits of laughter.

She goes on to add: “Hata kama umekasirika, si lazima akuongeleshe, hiyo kitu si yako,” - a statement that drew even more laughter.

Her unapologetic delivery has split opinion online.

While some netizens praised her courage for tackling a taboo subject, others argued that her tone could easily be labeled “toxic” in today’s woke era.

The conversation she sparked highlights a sensitive reality: some married women reportedly withdraw intimacy as a form of punishment or leverage, rather than addressing issues openly.

The video has reignited conversations around love, communication and the delicate balance of intimacy in marriage.

Watch the video>>> below.

“Kitu yenye uko nayo na utumii peana” pic.twitter.com/9c7FFxfE2l — Boniface (@kilundeezy) January 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST