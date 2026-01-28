Kenyan man narrates a SHOCKING encounter with two hot Slay Queens in a matatu that left him stunned - Fear Nairobi Women!







Wednesday, January 28, 2026 - A Kenyan man has narrated a shocking yet hilarious encounter with two stunning Slay Queens in a Nairobi matatu, an experience that left him both amused and bewildered.

In his viral post on X (formerly Twitter), the man revealed how the bold ladies managed to shortchange the matatu conductor.

He narrated how one of the women paid fare and showed the conductor the confirmation message on her phone.

She then slyly passed the same phone to her friend, who flashed the identical message - meaning only one of them had actually paid.

“I just saw two babes steal in a mat from Junction to Upper Hill… One paid fare, showed the conductor the message… then passed the same phone to the next babe who showed the same message. Smh,” his tweet read.

When asked if he alerted the conductor, the man cheekily admitted he was too mesmerized by their beauty to believe they could pull such a stunt.

The incident has since sparked laughter and debate online, with many joking that in Nairobi, looks can be deceiving, and even slay queens can be cheeky when it comes to dodging fare.

