He sent me $7000 (Ksh 903,000) after I told him my account had only $3 (Ksh 380) - Kenyan LADY brags and shares receipts (SCREENSHOT)







Monday, January 26, 2026 - A Kenyan lady identified as Waithera has set social media ablaze after revealing that her boyfriend wired her a jaw‑dropping USD 7,000 (Ksh 903,000) moments after she told him her account balance was down to just USD 3 (Ksh 380).

In the viral post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Waithera uploaded screenshots showing a message from her boyfriend asking her to confirm receipt of the funds, followed by another screenshot of her account reflecting the successful deposit.

She captioned the post with a cheeky line: “I told him my account only had $3, he said not on my watch.”

Her boyfriend’s reply quickly became the highlight: “Ok babe, I wired USD 7000 to your account last night. That is like 900k, I don’t know if you have received a notification.”

The post has sparked a flurry of reactions online.

Many women expressed envy, wishing they had such a generous partner to spoil them, while men accused the boyfriend of “simping.”

Others took a humorous angle, joking that competing in the dating arena against such acts of generosity was impossible.

“The game is rigged, we cannot compete,” one netizen quipped.

The Kenyan DAILY POST