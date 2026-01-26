He sent me $7000 (Ksh 903,000) after I told him my account had only $3 (Ksh 380) - Kenyan LADY brags and shares receipts (SCREENSHOT)



Monday, January 26, 2026 - A Kenyan lady identified as Waithera has set social media ablaze after revealing that her boyfriend wired her a jaw‑dropping USD 7,000 (Ksh 903,000) moments after she told him her account balance was down to just USD 3 (Ksh 380).

In the viral post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Waithera uploaded screenshots showing a message from her boyfriend asking her to confirm receipt of the funds, followed by another screenshot of her account reflecting the successful deposit.

She captioned the post with a cheeky line: “I told him my account only had $3, he said not on my watch.”

Her boyfriends reply quickly became the highlight: “Ok babe, I wired USD 7000 to your account last night. That is like 900k, I don’t know if you have received a notification.”

The post has sparked a flurry of reactions online.

Many women expressed envy, wishing they had such a generous partner to spoil them, while men accused the boyfriend of “simping.”

Others took a humorous angle, joking that competing in the dating arena against such acts of generosity was impossible.

“The game is rigged, we cannot compete,” one netizen quipped.




The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments