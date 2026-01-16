From iPhone 17 to second wife with NYASH - Rapper STEVO SIMPLE BOY shares hilarious birthday wish list (LOOK)







Friday, January 16, 2026 - Kenyan Rapper and content creator, Stevo Simple Boy, has once again captured fans’ attention with a birthday wishlist that blends humor, luxury and big dreams.

Shared on his Instagram Stories on Friday, January 16th, 2026, the list showcased his playful personality while hinting at his ambitions for the year ahead.

In true Stevo fashion, the wishlist opened with cheeky mentions of wanting a bibi wa pili (akue na nyash) and a partner who doesn’t ask for passwords.

On the material side, he expressed his desire for an iPhone 17 in orange, a second car - specifically a Toyota Crown - and a stable M-Pesa balance that doesn’t leave him shocked.

Adding relatable touches, Stevo wished for brand‑new socks without holes and for his neighbor’s Wi‑Fi to stop disconnecting.

Financial success also featured prominently, with the entertainer hoping for money like that of Tanzanian influencer, Chief Godlove, and fame on the scale of global internet sensation iShowSpeed.

Rounding off the wishlist were lifestyle and career goals, including a trip to Dubai and a dream collaboration with Kenya’s rap heavyweight, Khaligraph Jones.

“Bibi wa pili (akue na nyash), bibi asiulize password, iPhone 17 (ya rangi ya machungwa), M-Pesa balance isishtuke, gari ya pili (Toyota Crown), sockas bila mashimo (brand new), wifi ya jirani iache kukataa, pesa kama za Chief Godlove, nyota kama ya IshowSpeed, safari ya Dubai, and collaboration with Khaligraph Jones.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST