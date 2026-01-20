Kenyan man in Russian Army fighting against Ukraine shares chilling video from battlefield - “I am in a danger zone, you can here gun shots” (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 20,
2026 - A Kenyan man serving in the Russian Army has shared a chilling
battlefield video from the ongoing war against Ukraine.
Dressed in full combat gear, the soldier is seen hiding
inside a bunker while keeping watch.
He describes the intense danger posed by Ukrainian drones
equipped with motion sensors, which he says are capable of dropping bombs once
they detect movement.
“I am in a danger zone, you can hear gun shots. There are
like 50 drones scanning and if it sees you, it drops a bomb. Niko standby
nikiona drone naipiga risasi,” he narrates.
He further warns that joining the Russian military is far
from easy.
“If you want to join the Russian military, it is not easy,
Ukraine are using high technology,” he adds.
The video comes months after Kenya’s Foreign Ministry
intervened in October 2025 to rescue several citizens captured by Ukrainian
forces while fighting for Russia.
One of the rescued men claimed that he was misled into
enlisting after signing documents written in Russian, a language he did not
understand.
This latest footage>>>, however, suggests that some Kenyans may
have willingly joined the conflict and are actively participating on the
frontlines.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
The Kenyan government is yet to comment on such cases of Kenyan men and women with no military background being found on foreign battlefields. pic.twitter.com/3gHY1G9QMm— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) January 19, 2026
