BIG TED opens up on his experience in Los Angeles and little known details about Hollywood - “Just Nairobi with good PR”







Thursday, January 22, 2026 - Kenyan media personality and former diplomat, Thomas Kwaka Omolo, better known as Big Ted, has stirred conversation after boldly dismissing Los Angeles city as “nothing special.”

Speaking in a podcast interview with Dr. Ofweneke, Big Ted revealed that his first impression of the U.S. city shattered the glossy image often portrayed in global media and movies.

He described LA as a “well‑marketed version of Nairobi,” insisting that beneath the hype, the city struggles with poor infrastructure and dirty streets.

“I reached the States and found out LA is Nairobi with good PR.”

“They have bad roads; the streets are dirty with dirt you’ve never seen before,” he said.

He went further to critique the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, calling it overrated.

According to Ted, the famous boulevard is simply a street lined with names of “former” celebrities.

“Most of the people written on that street are not even celebrities. The street has lost meaning,” he added.

Big Ted is the immediate former Consul‑General for Kenya’s Consulate in Los Angeles having been appointed in April 2022 by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Before that, he served as Deputy Director and later Director of Brand and Strategy at State House.

The Kenyan DAILY POST