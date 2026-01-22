BIG TED opens up on his experience in Los Angeles and little known details about Hollywood - “Just Nairobi with good PR”

Thursday, January 22,
2026 - Kenyan media personality and former diplomat, Thomas Kwaka Omolo,
better known as Big Ted, has stirred conversation after boldly dismissing Los
Angeles city as “nothing special.”
Speaking in a podcast interview with Dr. Ofweneke, Big Ted
revealed that his first impression of the U.S. city shattered the glossy image
often portrayed in global media and movies.
He described LA as a “well‑marketed version of Nairobi,”
insisting that beneath the hype, the city struggles with poor infrastructure
and dirty streets.
“I reached the States and found out LA is Nairobi with
good PR.”
“They have bad roads; the streets are dirty with dirt
you’ve never seen before,” he said.
He went further to critique the iconic Hollywood Walk of
Fame, calling it overrated.
According to Ted, the famous boulevard is simply a street
lined with names of “former” celebrities.
“Most of the people written on that street are not even
celebrities. The street has lost meaning,” he added.
Big Ted is the immediate former Consul‑General for Kenya’s
Consulate in Los Angeles having been appointed in April 2022 by former
President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Before that, he served as Deputy Director and later Director
of Brand and Strategy at State House.
