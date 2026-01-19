Inside RAILA’s late sister, BERYL ODINGA’s Sh5.8M rent arrears that ended in family eviction after her death - She used her influence to intimidate the landlord







Monday, January 19, 2026 - Fresh claims have emerged surrounding the eviction of the family of the late Beryl Odinga, sister to the late Opposition Leader Raila Odinga, over long-standing rent arrears amounting to Ksh 5,814,000.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Beryl Odinga had been residing in a rented property in the leafy suburbs since 2013.

The house is reportedly owned by a Rwandese national, who struggled for years to recover rent from the tenant.

The source claims that for a prolonged period, attempts by the landlord to recover the arrears were unsuccessful.

On several occasions when auctioneers were dispatched to the property, they were allegedly denied access by officers from Kilimani Police Station, effectively stalling enforcement.

It is further alleged that two days before Beryl Odinga’s death, auctioneers finally managed to access the house, prompting Raila Odinga Junior to reportedly pay approximately Ksh 180,000.

However, this payment is said to have covered only a fraction of the outstanding balance.

After Beryl passed on, the landlord made another attempt to recover the remaining arrears, but once again failed.

The family was later evicted, barely weeks after her burial.

The source also claims that utility bills, including water and electricity, had not been settled during her stay at the property.

Additionally, it is alleged that Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga had indicated that the outstanding rent balance would be settled after the burial, but the source claims no payment has not been made to date.





The Kenyan DAILY POST