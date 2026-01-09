Italian Billionaire FLAVIO BRIATORE’s dinner PHOTO with President RUTO in Dubai sparks reactions - Did RUTO ‘sneak’ out of the country? (LOOK)

Friday, January 09,
2025 - Controversial Italian billionaire, Flavio Briatore,
has sparked a diplomatic mystery in Kenya after an Instagram post suggested
President William Ruto quietly visited Dubai, despite his official itinerary
placing him in the country.
On January 6th, 2025, Briatore, the 75‑year‑old
former Formula One boss and long‑time friend of Kenya, shared a photo from his
new venture, Lion in the Sun at the Mandarin Oriental Downtown Dubai
posing with President Ruto.
He wrote: “Last night welcoming with Falco at Lion in the
Sun Dubai, prestigious guests, President of Kenya William Ruto and entrepreneur
Kamel Ghribi.”
The post suggested Ruto attended a private dinner with
Briatore and Tunisian‑Swiss healthcare tycoon, Kamel Ghribi.
The revelation sparked intrigue as local media confirmed
Ruto’s presence in Kenya on January 6th and 7th, where he
was engaged in high‑profile public duties.
In West Pokot County, he announced plans to list Kenya
Pipeline Company shares on the Nairobi Securities Exchange by the end of
January 2026, encouraging citizens to invest even with as little as Ksh200.
Later, in Kakamega County, he launched the second phase of
the World Bank‑funded NYOTA project, disbursing Ksh25,000 to youth
entrepreneurs.
He also intensified his campaign against drug abuse and
illicit brews, ahead of a multi‑agency meeting at State House the following
day.
The timeline raises questions: Briatore’s post, dated
January 7th, referred to hosting Ruto “last night,” implying the
President may have flown to Dubai overnight before returning for duties in
Kenya.
Ghribi heads Gruppo San Donato, Italy’s largest private hospital group, while Briatore maintains deep ties to Kenya through luxury resorts in Malindi.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments