Italian Billionaire FLAVIO BRIATORE’s dinner PHOTO with President RUTO in Dubai sparks reactions - Did RUTO ‘sneak’ out of the country? (LOOK)







Friday, January 09, 2025 - Controversial Italian billionaire, Flavio Briatore, has sparked a diplomatic mystery in Kenya after an Instagram post suggested President William Ruto quietly visited Dubai, despite his official itinerary placing him in the country.

On January 6th, 2025, Briatore, the 75‑year‑old former Formula One boss and long‑time friend of Kenya, shared a photo from his new venture, Lion in the Sun at the Mandarin Oriental Downtown Dubai posing with President Ruto.

He wrote: “Last night welcoming with Falco at Lion in the Sun Dubai, prestigious guests, President of Kenya William Ruto and entrepreneur Kamel Ghribi.”

The post suggested Ruto attended a private dinner with Briatore and Tunisian‑Swiss healthcare tycoon, Kamel Ghribi.

The revelation sparked intrigue as local media confirmed Ruto’s presence in Kenya on January 6th and 7th, where he was engaged in high‑profile public duties.

In West Pokot County, he announced plans to list Kenya Pipeline Company shares on the Nairobi Securities Exchange by the end of January 2026, encouraging citizens to invest even with as little as Ksh200.

Later, in Kakamega County, he launched the second phase of the World Bank‑funded NYOTA project, disbursing Ksh25,000 to youth entrepreneurs.

He also intensified his campaign against drug abuse and illicit brews, ahead of a multi‑agency meeting at State House the following day.

The timeline raises questions: Briatore’s post, dated January 7th, referred to hosting Ruto “last night,” implying the President may have flown to Dubai overnight before returning for duties in Kenya.

Ghribi heads Gruppo San Donato, Italy’s largest private hospital group, while Briatore maintains deep ties to Kenya through luxury resorts in Malindi.





