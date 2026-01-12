Kenyan comedian 2MBILI's emotional public apology to long-time lover JACKIE OGAGA sparks breakup speculation – "Man is to error"







Monday, January 12, 2026 - Kenyan comedian and content creator, 2Mbili, has publicly apologised to his longtime girlfriend, Jackie Ogaga, amid swirling rumours that their relationship may be under strain.

In a heartfelt video shared online on Monday, January 12th, 2026, the entertainer addressed Jackie directly, admitting to past mistakes and expressing a desire for peace as he steps into a new chapter of his life at 33.

“I just want to apologise to her and tell her I’m sorry for everything.”

“It has not been an easy ending for 2025,” he said, reflecting on personal growth and the importance of inner peace.

2Mbili acknowledged that the past year had tested both him and the relationship, adding, “Man is to error. In my 33, I don’t want chaos. I just want to be happy, more peace, and to be real.”

He praised Jackie’s loyalty, noting her resilience through challenges.

“She’s been loyal for so many years. A lot of things do happen, but she rises,” he said, thanking her for standing by him.

The apology comes as fans speculate about a possible split, fuelled by the couple unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Neither has confirmed a breakup, but the silence has triggered widespread online debate.

Yet, 2Mbili appeared hopeful his message would reach Jackie:

“She will hear the sound. I know she’s watching.”

