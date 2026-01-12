ISHOWSPEED's crew member hospitalised after getting injured during chaotic Nairobi tour (PHOTO)

Monday, January 12,
2026 - American streamer, iShowSpeed’s whirlwind Nairobi tour took an
unexpected turn when a member of his production crew, Samuel Slipz, was
hospitalized after sustaining an injury during Sunday’s livestream.
Slipz revealed that he suffered a nerve and disc injury
while pushing himself to execute the rally car and helicopter segments of the
broadcast - moments that thrilled millions of viewers worldwide.
Despite the setback, he assured fans that he remains
committed to ensuring Speed’s streams continue seamlessly, even if his
on-camera presence is limited in the coming days.
Speed’s Nairobi livestream peaked at over eight million
viewers globally, adding more than 360,000 new subscribers to his channel in a
single day.
His itinerary showcased both adrenaline and cultural
immersion.
At Carnivore Restaurant, he sampled Kenyan delicacies before
heading to Mukuru Kwa Njenga, where he joined a basketball session with Gen Z
Goliath.
At Upper Hill School, he trained with Olympic javelin
champion, Julius Yego, and played rugby with students.
The streamer also embraced Nairobi’s vibrant culture - trying
his hand at cooking ugali and chapati, visiting Giraffe Centre, Nairobi
National Park, and Uhuru Park, where he rode a camel.
At Kenyatta Market, he enjoyed nyama choma and received
portraits from local artists. His day concluded with a rally drive to KICC and
a scenic helicopter ride over the city.
Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano confirmed Speed will
continue his Kenyan adventure with a visit to the Maasai Mara on January 12th.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
