ISHOWSPEED's crew member hospitalised after getting injured during chaotic Nairobi tour (PHOTO)







Monday, January 12, 2026 - American streamer, iShowSpeed’s whirlwind Nairobi tour took an unexpected turn when a member of his production crew, Samuel Slipz, was hospitalized after sustaining an injury during Sunday’s livestream.

Slipz revealed that he suffered a nerve and disc injury while pushing himself to execute the rally car and helicopter segments of the broadcast - moments that thrilled millions of viewers worldwide.

Despite the setback, he assured fans that he remains committed to ensuring Speed’s streams continue seamlessly, even if his on-camera presence is limited in the coming days.

Speed’s Nairobi livestream peaked at over eight million viewers globally, adding more than 360,000 new subscribers to his channel in a single day.

His itinerary showcased both adrenaline and cultural immersion.

At Carnivore Restaurant, he sampled Kenyan delicacies before heading to Mukuru Kwa Njenga, where he joined a basketball session with Gen Z Goliath.

At Upper Hill School, he trained with Olympic javelin champion, Julius Yego, and played rugby with students.

The streamer also embraced Nairobi’s vibrant culture - trying his hand at cooking ugali and chapati, visiting Giraffe Centre, Nairobi National Park, and Uhuru Park, where he rode a camel.

At Kenyatta Market, he enjoyed nyama choma and received portraits from local artists. His day concluded with a rally drive to KICC and a scenic helicopter ride over the city.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano confirmed Speed will continue his Kenyan adventure with a visit to the Maasai Mara on January 12th.







The Kenyan DAILY POST