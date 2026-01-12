IShowSpeed stuns netizens with jaw-dropping stunt in front of wild lions in Maasai Mara (VIDEO)







Monday, January 12, 2026 - American streaming sensation, IShowSpeed, is making headlines on his second day in Kenya after a dramatic safari adventure at the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

Arriving in the country on Sunday, January 11th, the YouTube star has already captured global attention with his high-energy tour, drawing millions of fans online and boosting Kenya’s visibility on the world stage.

On Monday, January 12th, Speed appeared thrilled as he explored the reserve’s breathtaking wildlife.

But it was his jaw-dropping stunt that left viewers stunned.

While face-to-face with a group of wild lions, the streamer boldly stepped out of his vehicle and performed a full backflip just meters away from the big cats.

The lions barked moments later, forcing Speed and his crew to scramble back into their safari cars.

The clip has since gone viral, sparking heated reactions across social media. Some fans praised his fearless energy, while others criticized the risky move as reckless.

Regardless, the stunt has cemented Speed’s Kenyan adventure as one of the most talked-about influencer tours of the year.

🚨WATCH: iShowSpeed finally comes face to face with wild lions during a safari in Kenya — and somehow still commits to doing a full backflip right in front of them while the lions surround the entire crew, before barking at them at the end pic.twitter.com/2rGKHjFzwI — richo (@richo) January 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST