Kenyan barber JOSEPH CUTZ elated after giving American streamer iShowSpeed first haircut during African tour - “Believe in your dreams” (PHOTO & VIDEOs)







Monday, January 12, 2025 - Kenyan barber, Joseph Cutz, is over the moon after giving American streaming superstar, iShowSpeed, his very first haircut during the creator’s much-hyped Africa tour.

On Monday, January 12th, 2026, the multi-award-winning barber shared his joy on Instagram, encouraging fans to chase their dreams and lean on faith.

“Always believe in your dreams, and know that God can do everything! Thank you for trusting me @ishowspeed.”

“Kenya to the world 🇰🇪 God did,” he wrote, marking the moment as a milestone for both his career and Kenya’s creative scene.





Darren Jason Watkins Jr. - better known as iShowSpeed - has embarked on a month-long “Speed Does Africa” tour, covering nearly 20 countries to spotlight the continent’s culture, landscapes and talent.

His arrival in Nairobi on Sunday sparked excitement across the city.

The streamer kicked off his day at Upper Hill School, where he bonded with students and joined the Kenya Rugby team in activities.

Later, he headed to Kenyatta Market, drawing crowds of traders and shoppers.

In a viral gesture, Speed paid Ksh 20,000 for a Shirt priced at Ksh 3,000, winning praise for his generosity.

His Kenyan adventure didn’t stop there. Speed explored Nairobi National Park, got up close with wildlife, and indulged in local delicacies like ugali and nyama choma.

He also immersed himself in Nairobi’s vibrant matatu culture, soaking in the city’s energy and hospitality.

The visit proved transformative online too - his livestream from Kenya triggered a massive spike in subscribers, pushing his YouTube channel past 48 million.

Speed credited the surge to the warmth of Kenyan fans.

Even President William Ruto joined in, welcoming Speed with a video message and inviting him to discover more of Kenya’s rich culture and natural beauty.

JOSEPH CUTZ and ISHOWSPEED pic.twitter.com/27BIUpoeui — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 12, 2026