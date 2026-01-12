Kenyan barber JOSEPH CUTZ elated after giving American streamer iShowSpeed first haircut during African tour - “Believe in your dreams” (PHOTO & VIDEOs)

Monday, January 12,
2025 - Kenyan barber, Joseph Cutz, is over the moon after giving American
streaming superstar, iShowSpeed, his very first haircut during the creator’s
much-hyped Africa tour.
On Monday, January 12th, 2026, the
multi-award-winning barber shared his joy on Instagram, encouraging fans to
chase their dreams and lean on faith.
“Always believe in your dreams, and know that God can do
everything! Thank you for trusting me @ishowspeed.”
“Kenya to the world 🇰🇪 God did,” he wrote, marking the moment as a milestone for both his career and Kenya’s creative scene.
Darren Jason Watkins Jr. - better known as iShowSpeed - has
embarked on a month-long “Speed Does Africa” tour, covering nearly 20 countries
to spotlight the continent’s culture, landscapes and talent.
His arrival in Nairobi on Sunday sparked excitement across
the city.
The streamer kicked off his day at Upper Hill School, where
he bonded with students and joined the Kenya Rugby team in activities.
Later, he headed to Kenyatta Market, drawing crowds of
traders and shoppers.
In a viral gesture, Speed paid Ksh 20,000 for a Shirt priced
at Ksh 3,000, winning praise for his generosity.
His Kenyan adventure didn’t stop there. Speed explored
Nairobi National Park, got up close with wildlife, and indulged in local
delicacies like ugali and nyama choma.
He also immersed himself in Nairobi’s vibrant matatu
culture, soaking in the city’s energy and hospitality.
The visit proved transformative online too - his livestream
from Kenya triggered a massive spike in subscribers, pushing his YouTube
channel past 48 million.
Speed credited the surge to the warmth of Kenyan fans.
Even President William Ruto joined in, welcoming Speed with
a video message and inviting him to discover more of Kenya’s rich culture and
natural beauty.
