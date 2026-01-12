Parents storm Utuneni Secondary School demanding answers after majority of students scored Grade E in the recently released KCSE results (VIDEO)







Monday, January 12, 2026 - Parents at Utuneni Secondary School caused a stir after arriving at the institution to demand explanations over poor academic performance, with some calling for the school’s closure.

According to reports, out of 28 candidates who sat for the examinations, 21 students scored a grade E, sparking outrage among parents and guardians.

Witnesses say angry parents confronted the school administration, accusing it of failing their children academically and demanding accountability from teachers and management.

The incident attracted the attention of local authorities, who intervened to calm the situation as discussions were initiated to address the parents’ concerns.

