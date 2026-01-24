Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) allays volcanic eruption fears on Mt Longonot - Clarifies wildfire origins







Saturday, January 24, 2026 - The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has dismissed fears of a volcanic eruption on Mt. Longonot in Nakuru County following a fire outbreak on January 21st, 2026.

Panic spread among residents after thick smoke was spotted rising from the mountain, with some mistaking the incident for volcanic activity.

In a statement, KWS clarified that the blaze was human-induced, suspected to have originated from land-clearing activities on community land before spreading into Mt. Longonot National Park.

“A wildfire broke out on 21st January 2026, originating from community land and is suspected to be linked to land-clearing activities. The fire spread into parts of Mt. Longonot National Park but was swiftly contained through the joint efforts of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), community guides, and local community members,” the agency said.

The fire, which caused tension after encroaching on adjoining lands, was contained before it could cause extensive damage.

KWS assured the public that there was no volcanic activity associated with the incident.

“We wish to inform the public that there is no volcanic activity or eruption associated with the incident,” the statement added.

Mt. Longonot, a stratovolcano in Kenya’s Great Rift Valley, last erupted in the 1860s.

While minor seismic activity has been observed in later years, experts confirm the volcano remains dormant.

