Tourism CS REBECCA MIANO shares update on baby Rhino named “Rhinaldo” by American streamer, ISHOWSPEED







Saturday, January, 24, 2026 - Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has shared a fresh update on the baby rhino famously named Rhinaldo by American streamer, IShowSpeed, during his visit to the Nairobi Animal Orphanage on January 11th, 2026.

Speaking in an interview with YouTuber Mufasa on January 24th, Miano confirmed that the young rhino is thriving under the care of conservancy staff.

“Yeah, Speed named the baby rhino, Rhinaldo. The small rhino is still growing well,” she said, noting that the calf remains healthy and active.

While the naming moment went viral globally, Miano gently reminded fans that animals do not fully grasp human actions or the significance of such events.

“Animals do not really understand things or what is going on around them, so we cannot say we know how the baby rhino feels about having been named by Speed. For us, the naming of that rhino was very special,” she explained.

The CS added that Speed’s interaction with the rhino went beyond naming - he also fed the calf milk, an experience she described as rare and meaningful.

She expressed hope that more celebrities would follow Speed’s example, noting that the orphanage is home to several baby elephants, rhinos, and other rescued animals that could benefit from similar awareness‑boosting gestures.

“I am hoping other stars will come and name others, as we have baby elephants, baby rhinos, and many other animals,” she said.

Speed’s Kenyan tour itself was a whirlwind of energy, earning him 360,000 new subscribers in a single day and marking Kenya as the biggest contributor to his Africa tour growth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST